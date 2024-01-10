News

New apartment development approved for Uptown

By WPXI.com News Staff

Rendering of Phoenix on Forbes Rendering of proposed Phoenix on Forbes apartment complex. (Source: GSX Ventures) (GSX Ventures)

PITTSBURGH — A new 211-unit apartment project was approved for Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times, GSX Ventures received approval from the Pittsburgh Planning Commission for its Phoenix on Forbes development.

The development will be built at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Van Braahm Street, not far from UPMC Mercy Hospital, Duquesne University, and PPG Paints Arena.

The six-story building will include first floor retail space and wall-sized panel boards to display public art that can be changed over time.

Phoenix on Forbes Project Plan and Proposed Designs

