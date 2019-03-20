Nude mannequin party latest protest in neighborhood fence dispute

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A California man is turning heads after complaints from a neighbor forced him to lower the fence around his Santa Rosa home.
Jason Windus says he was forced to lower his privacy fence from nine feet to three feet due to neighborhood building code and a neighbor's complaint.
Windus complied, but not before finding a very revealing way to protest the decision.
He placed nude mannequins in his front yard as a form of protest. "It's a party. A party of naked mannequins. I was thinking of even putting a barbecue out here," Windus told KNTV. "They way I see it, I mean you can cop a resentment or you can have some fun with it. There is no sense in getting angry."
People who pass by his home don't seem to mind the racy new yard display and give Windus a thumbs up. But Windus says the shortened fence won't be able to contain his two large dogs.
Code enforcement determined that before it was cut down, the fence it violated the property line and prevented drivers at intersections from seeing oncoming traffic.
NBC/KNTV
