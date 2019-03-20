NYC authorities build wall at subway station to catch Trump-loving graffiti artist

NEW YORK CITY - New York City authorities had to get creative to catch a graffiti artist leaving messages about his love for President Donald Trump all over subway walls. So, they built a wall.
Riders were complaining about the messages, which usually were some version of "#IloveDonaldTrump."
Police and transit authorities created a fake wall out of plywood at one Brooklyn subway stop. They even created a padlocked door that looked similar to a worker access door in a construction area.
Sure enough, the Trump-loving New Yorker left his mark.
Transit Chief Edward Delatorre of the New York Police Department told NY1, "The beam was cleaned off. And on March 15th, they went in, did a plainclothes operation, and sure enough, a man came back and put up again -- 'hashtag love Trump' on the beam."
Officers were waiting behind the wall and arrested the man. Police have identified him as Jamie Montemarano, 43. He faces charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.
CNN/NY1
