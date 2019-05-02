  • NYC street renamed 'Sesame Street,' as show marks 50th year

    NEW YORK CITY - It's a famous song that poses a famous question: Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio answered that question with a resounding "yes" on Wednesday. He and and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal officially unveiled the street sign bearing the beloved show's name.

    The city is renaming the intersection of Broadway and West 63rd Street "Sesame Street." It was done in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.

    "Sesame Street" characters were on hand for the happy event and, of course, they sang the show's iconic theme song to celebrate the occasion.
     

     

