OCEAN CITY, Md. - A whale entangled by two buoys and a fishing gear line has been rescued off the coast of Maryland.
The Salisbury Daily Times reports officers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources were informed about the trapped whale near Ocean City on Thursday.
Sgt. Andrew Wilson says Capt. Monty Hawkins heard the initial call and provided a whale rescue blade that allowed the crew to free the animal. Wilson says the crew was able to rescue the whale within one hour.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says entanglement is one of the most severe threats to whales.
