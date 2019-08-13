CLAIRTON, Pa. - Crews are still cleaning up in Clairton after a gas tanker crasehed right near the Clairton Coke Works plant.
The tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashed over an embankment and came to rest on the railroad tracks outside the plant.
Firefighters are waiting for another truck to come from the company in Ohio to drain the gas before moving the truck.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Clairton Fire Chief Joe Lazer said the driver of the truck apparently lost his brakes coming down Walnut Street.
The driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash.
Officials said a Norfolk Southern train was headed down the same track where the truck came to a stop but fortunately, it was going slow enough to stop.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed was member of motorcycle club, may have been targeted by rival club
- Mother, 10-year-old son found shot to death in Crawford County
- Emergency officials on scene after tanker hauling gas crashes
- VIDEO: Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}