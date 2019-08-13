  • Tanker hauling 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashes over an embankment

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Crews are still cleaning up in Clairton after a gas tanker crasehed right near the Clairton Coke Works plant.

    The tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashed over an embankment and came to rest on the railroad tracks outside the plant.

    Firefighters are waiting for another truck to come from the company in Ohio to drain the gas before moving the truck.

    Clairton Fire Chief Joe Lazer said the driver of the truck apparently lost his brakes coming down Walnut Street.

    The driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash.

    Officials said a Norfolk Southern train was headed down the same track where the truck came to a stop but fortunately, it was going slow enough to stop. 

