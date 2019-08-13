PITTSBURGH - Have you ever gone to a concert and someone's cell phone was blocking your view?
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, that won't be the case at Stage AE in Pittsburgh Tuesday.
Jack White and the Raconteurs are playing a phone-free show.
You can keep your phone, but you have to put it in a pouch that locks. There will be designated phone areas in the venue if you need to use it.
