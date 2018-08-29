Oreo introduces wasabi and hot chicken wings flavor cookies in China

There are some new Oreo flavors coming to store shelves in China.
Oreo's parent company, Mondelez International, is launching some flavors you might not expect.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty
- Man who robbed local pizza shop quickly caught
- PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman being evicted after video shows her slamming door in boy's face
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Hot chicken wing and wasabi-flavored Oreos are the newest editions of the beloved cookie.
They're only available in China.
So far, the company says it has no plans to bring the flavors to the U.S.
However, some limited edition Oreos are expected to debut in the U.S. by the end of the year.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}