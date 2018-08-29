  • Oreo introduces wasabi and hot chicken wings flavor cookies in China

    There are some new Oreo flavors coming to store shelves in China.

    Oreo's parent company, Mondelez International, is launching some flavors you might not expect.

    Hot chicken wing and wasabi-flavored Oreos are the newest editions of the beloved cookie. 

    They're only available in China.

    So far, the company says it has no plans to bring the flavors to the U.S.

    However, some limited edition Oreos are expected to debut in the U.S. by the end of the year.

     
     

