0 PA officer under fire for punching woman

CHESTER, Penn. - Police in Chester are under fire after video surfaced that appears to show an officer punching a woman.

Chaos erupted on East 15th Street Saturday evening when police responded to an apparent drunken fistfight involving dozens of people. "I would say 30 to 40 people just running around here just beating the crap out of each other," said Zachary Whalen.

While trying to take control of the fighting, a Chester police officer was caught on cellphone video striking a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground. "Granted though, she did push the officer. So as soon as you did that I was like, 'Oh, this is not going to be good,'" said Whalen.

Police arrested several people, but it's the incident of the officer who appeared to punch the woman, then used a Taser on her, that has this typically quiet neighborhood clamoring.

"I was shocked," Latine Bethea told KYW. "I was really shocked. I couldn't believe a man hit a female like that."

"She fell instantly. He dove to the ground then tased her. That's what made it excessive," said Cameron Thomas.

Jaylene Westfall was also arrested. She said the woman who was punched received no medical treatment in jail. "Her whole ear was gushing blood, she was nonstop bleeding by her ear," said Westfall.

Police identified the woman who was allegedly punched as 20-year-old Dominique Difiore, of Brookhaven. Her mug shot has not yet been released but she was arrested for assault and other charges.

Police also said in a statement: "A partial video of the event is circulating on various social media platforms. The incident, the video, and level of force used in connection with the event are all currently under investigation."

Still, to many people who live in Chester, the video is clear. "I think it was excessive force, I think it was ridiculous," said Matt Pfaff.

Chester police would not say if the officer involved in the incident is on leave.

Difiore remains in jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Sources told KYW that the incident occurred during a St. Patrick's Day weekend pub crawl.



CNN/KYW