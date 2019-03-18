BRADDOCK, Pa. - A local police officer is facing charges for allegedly being high on fentanyl while on the job.
Officer Renee Jones of the Braddock Police Department is charged with DUI.
According to a criminal complaint, Jones went to UPMC McKeesport on Jan. 24 for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Another officer at the hospital said Jones had a “dazed look on her face.” Her pupils were dilated, and her speech was slurred, the complaint said.
Jones was later found passed out in her cruiser in the hospital parking lot with the engine of the cruiser still running.
