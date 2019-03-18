Man killed when large steel pipe falls off truck at gas well site

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed when a large steel pipe fell from a truck at a gas well site in Lawrence County and killed him.
Leonard Long, 60, of Glen Campbell was working at the Hilcorp gas/oil well site in North Beaver Township Monday morning around 11:15 p.m.
According to investigators, Long and his coworkers were trying to load and secure large sections of steel pipe and drilling equipment onto a truck.
That's when the pipe fell and struck Long, who was standing next to the truck.
No one else was hurt.
It's unclear if charges will be filed.
