Man killed when large steel pipe falls off truck at gas well site

    NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed when a large steel pipe fell from a truck at a gas well site in Lawrence County and killed him.

    Leonard Long, 60, of Glen Campbell was working at the Hilcorp gas/oil well site in North Beaver Township Monday morning around 11:15 p.m.

    According to investigators, Long and his coworkers were trying to load and secure large sections of steel pipe and drilling equipment onto a truck.

    That's when the pipe fell and struck Long, who was standing next to the truck.

    No one else was hurt.

    It's unclear if charges will be filed.

