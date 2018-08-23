Passengers alert flight crew of jet fuel spill

LOS ANGELES, California - Jet fuel spilled from a Spirit Airlines plane before takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport this week.
Video shot by a passenger shows fuel spilling from the airplane last Wednesday.
Passengers were pulled off the plane once the fuel started spilling from the wing onto the tarmac.
They were loaded off the flight, then put back on the same plane a short time later, only to have it happen again.
Some passengers started yelling to the flight crew, warning them of the fuel spilling.
"When I saw the gas dripping it scared me and I could smell it and I thought the plane was going to catch fire," said Trinity Wellington.
Spirit Airlines issued a statement, saying in part that the airplane was inadvertently fueled past capacity, resulting in fuel spilling.
Spirit also gave passengers two $50 vouchers to make up for a night of rebooking and missed connections.
NBC/KNBC
