Penguins at California zoo graduate from 'fish school'

It was a big day at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens on July 27.
Five ten-week-old magellanic penguins graduated from 'fish school'.
Hundreds of people watched as the penguins marched from their final day of classes.
J.P, Spartacus and three females named Poppy, Annabelle, and one that has yet to be named, successfully waddled their way to their permanent home at the zoo's Penguin Island.
The penguins were enrolled in the school when they were only five weeks old to learn how to eat whole fish, swim and socialize with caretakers.
