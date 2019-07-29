  • Deer being blamed for fatal crash in Butler County

    Updated:

    CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deer is being blamed for a fatal crash in Butler County on Sunday.

    State police said said a car was traveling east on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township when it hit a deer.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Butler County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The deer went airborne and into the windshield of a car traveling the opposite direction, according to police. The driver of that car was hit and killed.

    The victim was an Ohio man in his 70s.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories