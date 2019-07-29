CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deer is being blamed for a fatal crash in Butler County on Sunday.
State police said said a car was traveling east on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township when it hit a deer.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Butler County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The deer went airborne and into the windshield of a car traveling the opposite direction, according to police. The driver of that car was hit and killed.
The victim was an Ohio man in his 70s.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}