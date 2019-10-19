Michael Kaiser's body was found around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment in an area known as "Bear Rocks."
Authorities say the 56-year-old Newportville man, was last heard from Oct. 12, when he used his cellphone to communicate with his brother. Kaiser was considered an expert hiker.
Authorities haven't determined if Kaiser fell or had a medical issue. But his death is not considered suspicious.
