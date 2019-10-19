  • Authorities: Missing hiker's body found on Appalachian Trail

    LYNN, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police say a hiker who went missing on the Appalachian Trail last weekend has been found dead at the bottom of an embankment.

    Michael Kaiser's body was found around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment in an area known as "Bear Rocks."

    Authorities say the 56-year-old Newportville man, was last heard from Oct. 12, when he used his cellphone to communicate with his brother. Kaiser was considered an expert hiker.

    Authorities haven't determined if Kaiser fell or had a medical issue. But his death is not considered suspicious.

