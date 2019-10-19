  • 'You don't expect to bury your kids.' Family of man gunned down in local store speaks out

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - "You don't expect to bury your kids, you expect your kids to bury you."

    The father, brother and sister of a young man gunned down inside a local Family Dollar store talked only to Channel 11's Amy Hudak.

    Twenty-four-year-old Dwayne Fuller was inside the store when two men came in and killed him. Police said it was a targeted attack, possibly a robbery.

    And the next day, Fuller's little brother turned 10 years old. He and his sister cried and laughed while sharing their favorite memories of their big brother with Hudak.

    Surveillance photos show the two suspects wearing hoodies inside the store, and police are still searching for them.

    A woman who was inside at that same time with her 4-year-old granddaughter jumped in and tried to save Fuller after hearing the gunshots.

    His family wanted to express their gratitude to that woman for making sure he didn't suffer alone.

    "I'd like to thank the lady very much for not letting my son lay there and die alone," Fuller's father said. "He had a real peaceful look on his face because of her."

    Fuller's family is now pleading for people to identify the suspects.

     

