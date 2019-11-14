Amanda Green-Hawkins, a longtime steelworkers' union lawyer from Pittsburgh, said in a statement Wednesday that there’s an insurmountable number of votes to overcome and that a recount won’t change the outcome.
The Associated Press hasn’t called the race.
The apparent winners of last week’s election are Philadelphia Judge Dan McCaffery, a Democrat who finished first, and Chester County prosecutor Megan King, a Republican.
The 15-seat court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania's county courts. The court currently has eight Republicans and six Democrats, with one vacancy and one Republican retiring.
