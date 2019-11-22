The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday denied the application by the owners of Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains.
Mount Airy's owners submitted a winning bid of nearly $21.2 million for the license last year and picked an undeveloped parcel in Beaver County, close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Mount Airy forfeits a quarter of the bid.
Mount Airy officials acknowledged that it lacked the cash to finance the project or secure lending agreements. The mini-casino license was among 10 that state lawmakers authorized for auction to Pennsylvania's licensed casino owners.
Five licenses were auctioned before the auctions ended.
