Conner Snyder and his sister, Brinley Snyder, both died at a hospital Thursday, three days after they were found unconscious in their home in Albany Township, Berks County.
An autopsy performed Monday was inconclusive. The coroner says forensic testing is needed before he can rule on the cause and manner of death.
Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney's office are also investigating. Authorities have said only that the siblings suffered some sort of injury.
TRENDING NOW:
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- Suspect in W. Virginia murder, Washington Co. attempted homicide in custody
- Your next beer could cost more: New tax goes into effect for Pennsylvania breweries
- VIDEO: Couple takes matter into own hands when burglar confronts them in their home, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}