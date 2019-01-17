Pa state police arrest 41 in nearly $1 million kickback scheme

Police said Wednesday four supervisors with the Elwyn Organization are facing felony theft charges. The supervisors have been identified as 40-year-old Tyloneous Wilson, 34-year-old Karriemah Williams, 36-year-old Lakiea Gay, and 28-year-old Terrance Chatman.
Police say the supervisors would edit employees' time sheets to show overtime but not require them to work. The employees would then split the extra pay with supervisors in return.
An investigation was launched in 2017 after accountants noticed irregularities in payroll data.
Elwyn President and CEO Charles McLister says all of the involved employees have been terminated.
It is unclear whether the supervisors have attorneys.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Amber Alert issued for teenage girl abducted from Penn Hills home
- Calm between the storms as 2 more systems move toward Pittsburgh
- Police: Woman texts friends about being beaten by boyfriend, dies days later
- VIDEO: Cardinal Wuerl: "I forgot I knew about abuse allegations"
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}