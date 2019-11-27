Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a pair of bills that make the age limit also apply to e-cigarettes and vaping products.
They’re banned on school grounds outside designated outdoor areas for nonstudents.
Pennsylvania joins 18 other states in making 21 the minimum age.
The new age takes effect July 1.
