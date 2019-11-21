HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is one step closer to raising the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products.
Lawmakers in the state Senate and House of Representatives both voted Thursday to pass legislation that would raise the age from 18 to 21.
Sen. Mario Scavello introduced the legislation, which points to "an ever-increasing number of teens ages 15-17 that are getting cigarettes from their 18-year-old high school peers."
The bill now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for his approval.
Lawmakers at the federal level are also considering a similar bill to raise the age for purchasing tobacco products.
PREVIOUS:
- Bill raising age to buy tobacco, vaping products passed by Pa. Senate
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- Congress considers changes to tobacco laws following rise in vaping illnesses, deaths
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}