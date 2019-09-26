HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is one step closer to raising the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products.
The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that would raise the age from 18 to 21.
Senate Bill 473 was approved by a vote of 43-6.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Sen. Mario Scavello introduced the legislation, which points to "an ever-increasing number of teens ages 15-17 that are getting cigarettes from their 18-year-old high school peers."
The bill now goes to the House.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
- New development approved for vacant North Hills site
- Possible pot brownies, other desserts discovered at a Pittsburgh high school
- VIDEO: Chase ends prematurely when Tesla police car's batteries run low
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}