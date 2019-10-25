Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that the money is to settle allegations that the company defrauded Medicaid and other state health care programs.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The U.S. Department of Justice had accused an ex-Reckitt Benckiser subsidiary of marketing Suboxone Film by saying the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.
Reckitt Benckiser said in July that it would pay $1.4 billion to resolve federal investigations. The states' share of the settlement is $700 million.
Suboxone Film was marketed by RB's former prescription business Indivior, which was spun off in 2014.
Reckitt Benckiser has denied any wrongdoing.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'It's time for a snatching.' Woman tricked into kidnapping kids by local constable
- Pennsylvania man to be charged in death of 14-year-old son
- Washington man chops wood for those in need, faces fines for 'potential fire hazard'
- VIDEO: 82-year-old woman dies after house fire in Homestead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}