ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - A Pennsylvania constable is facing several new charges and is accused of using his position to manipulate a woman into giving him hundreds of dollars.
Five months ago, Anthony Cioppa was arrested and charged in a scheme very similar to this latest one. Police said he previously preyed on a woman fighting for the custody of her children and got thousands of dollars out of her.
This time, Allegheny County police said Cioppa told Cheyanna Stafford he could use his connections with lawyers and judges to get custody of her children.
Stafford told Channel 11 that Cioppa went as far as to help her craft a plan to take her children from their grandmother -- who had custody of them – saying, "It's time for a snatching."
