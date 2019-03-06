Punxsutawney Phil is wanted groundhog, communities ‘upset' after his blown forecast

He promised spring was right around the corner, but it appears that Punxsutawney Phil has lied.
On Feb. 2, Phil announced to the awaiting crowd that there was going to be an early spring. It was one of a handful of times the weather prognosticating rodent didn’t see his shadow and the first since 2016.
But the cheers of a soon-to-be spring have transitioned to the sounds of teeth chattering and shovels picking up snow.
Communities across the country are going to their social media accounts to warn Phil he better watch out. He could be going to “groundhog jail.”
