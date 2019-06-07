STATE HOUSE POOL KIDS: Lieutenant governor opens State House pool for use by kids

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday the new access to the pool at the State House.
The residence is on National Guard property, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Harrisburg.
☀️ out, 💪🏾 out. Our awesome #PA Lt Gov @JohnFetterman and Second Lady @giselefetterman , just opened the LG Residence pool to kids for FREE to teach life-saving swimming skills 🏊♂️. Interested? Message the second lady: gisele@forgoodpgh.org pic.twitter.com/eUsvyAGQCM— Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson (@SCJ4PA) June 7, 2019
Fetterman's wife, Gisele, will run a program to teach water safety and coordinate wider use of the 30-by-40-foot pool.
Any Pennsylvania group can request to swim there, but they must provide their own transportation and lifeguard.
General Services built a ramp for disabled access, patched the pool, built a lifeguard stand and painted safety messages.
Two diving boards were removed and the pool basin was repainted.
There's a small picnic pavilion, changing rooms and bathrooms.
This story has been corrected by deleting an erroneous reference to expanded tour hours for the State House.
