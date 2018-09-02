Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of insects from science museum

PHILADELPHIA - This is a robbery that is bugging authorities in Philadelphia.
Police said that current or former employees at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion stole more than 7,000 insects, WPVI reported.
The heist, which police said happened on Aug. 22 and possibly other days, cleaned out approximately 90 percent of the insects, some of which are rare, the television station reported. CEO John Cambridge, an entomologist, estimated the insects’ value at more than $40,000, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Prayer vigil being held for high school football player seriously hurt during game
- Letters on Arby's sign rearranged into offensive message
- Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
- WATCH: Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Cambridge said he checked security cameras and saw employees using boxes and plastic containers to carry out insects, the Inquirer reported. Cambridge said he approached the employees and asked them to the return the bugs, waiting a day before calling police, the newspaper reported.
“These are young people," Cambridge told the Inquirer. "We don't want to see this follow them around for the rest of their lives."
Police have conducted searches but no arrests have been made, WPVI reported. Police said some of the insects, including a Mexican fireleg tarantula, have been returned, the television station reported.
Insectarium officials said they are hoping to restock their exhibit of insects in time for the Philadelphia Oddities Expo in November, WPVI reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}