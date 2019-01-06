Trump family sends Christmas card to Pa. teen with terminal cancer

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. - A cancer-stricken Pennsylvania boy who wished for Christmas cards from around the world has received a holiday greeting from the president himself.
Terminally ill teen Maddox Hyde asked in November to receive Christmas cards.— Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) December 24, 2018
With more than 100,000 cards from all 50 states, six continents and at least 44 countries -- it's safe to say Maddox received his Christmas wish. https://t.co/WmperOMdvR
According to Explore Clarion and the Centre Daily Times, the request from Reynoldsville teen Maddox Hyde, who is terminally ill with neuroblastoma, went viral over the holidays. As of Christmas Eve, the 14-year-old had received more than 100,000 cards, gifts and letters, many from high-profile supporters such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Pittsburgh Steelers and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.
In the spirit of #UbuntuDiscovery— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 5, 2018
Maddox Hyde is a 14 year old who has only been given a few weeks to live and wants as many Holiday Cards as possible.
His address:
Maddox Hyde
333 Ohio St.
Reynoldsville, PA, 15851 https://t.co/dMFaxjqKjy
Please join me in sending him a card pic.twitter.com/wu5Uezlx46
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, are the latest big names to show their support for Maddox. Maddox's stepfather, Steve Potter, took to Facebook on Friday to share a photo of a green-and-gold Christmas card signed by the first family.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their 12-year-old son, Barron, sent Maddox Hyde a card wishing him a "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year." pic.twitter.com/wlU7zWEPHN— Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) January 4, 2019
Want to send Maddox a card? You can mail it to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Report: Ben Roethlisberger criticized Antonio Brown in meetings, demanded he leave practice field
- Family returns from holiday travel, finds man living in their home, police say
- Weighing the favorites for Golden Globes, airing on Channel 11 tonight
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}