Trump family sends Christmas card to Pa. teen with terminal cancer

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. - A cancer-stricken Pennsylvania boy who wished for Christmas cards from around the world has received a holiday greeting from the president himself.

    According to Explore Clarion and the Centre Daily Times, the request from Reynoldsville teen Maddox Hyde, who is terminally ill with neuroblastoma, went viral over the holidays. As of Christmas Eve, the 14-year-old had received more than 100,000 cards, gifts and letters, many from high-profile supporters such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Pittsburgh Steelers and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.

    President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, are the latest big names to show their support for Maddox. Maddox's stepfather, Steve Potter, took to Facebook on Friday to share a photo of a green-and-gold Christmas card signed by the first family.

    Want to send Maddox a card? You can mail it to 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

