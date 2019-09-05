0 People keep dropping bundles of money at Wisconsin grocery store

ALLOUEZ, Wis. - A small grocery store in Wisconsin is trying to figure out who is leaving bundles of money around the store.

Since July, at least six bundles of money have been found on the store's floor and how it got there remains a mystery.

From employees to customers, the money mystery at the Original Austin's continues to baffle many.

"When they called me at home yesterday and said, 'We found another bundle of money.' I'm like, 'Please don't even tell me that. That can't be true,'" said manager Jill Prosser.

Prosser said she's been at the store for 34 years and has never experienced something like this before.

She told WGBA the six bundles of money add up to almost $500. She said two were more than $100 and the rest have been anywhere from $15 to $50.

"I mean, how many years have we been here? This has never happened before. I mean, you know, like little dollar bills and stuff like that, but not exaggerated amounts of money like it's been," said Prosser.

No one has come forward to claim the money either, said Prosser.

Based on security camera footage Prosser believes it's different people dropping the money, leaving her and the rest of their staff stumped.



NBC/WGBA