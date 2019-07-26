  • Petition to change Halloween date circulating online

    Could a new petition circulating online be enough to scare up a new date for Halloween?

    Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the holiday be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

    The petition was launched on change.org by the nonprofit Halloween & Costume Association.

    The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.

    As of Friday afternoon, the petition has generated more than 75,000 signatures, with the goal being 150,000.

    Once that goal is reached, it will be sent to President Donald Trump.

    Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow's Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

    You can find the petition at change.org

     

