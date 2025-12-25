Beaver County man accused of taking parents’ money for youth football game that never happened

A Beaver County man is accused of taking money from parents for a youth football game that never happened.

Online court records show Ameer Dudley, 48, of Aliquippa, is charged with nine counts of theft by false deception.

Between October 2024 and May 2025, Dudley accepted money from multiple parents to reserve a spot for their child in the “Summer Bowl” football game in the spring/summer of 2025, the criminal complaint says.

However, parents claim they received no information on the football game after paying, and they were not notified when the game was ultimately canceled, police say.

The parents requested refunds from Dudley, who said he would do so, but allegedly never did.

Police called Dudley on Nov. 11 and requested that he work out a refund schedule with the parents. Dudley said he would and gave a timeframe of three weeks, records say.

But on Nov. 25, a parent told police that none of the victims had gotten their refund yet. When contacted by police, the victims claimed they never got a call from Dudley.

Police say nine families gave Dudley a total of $2,054 for the football game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group