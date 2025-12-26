Central Catholic High School launches $55M campaign to support new Student Center (renderings)

On Friday, Central Catholic High School, located in Oakland, announced that it will be undertaking the most ambitious capital campaign in its history.

Click here to see renderings of the project.

The private, all-boys Catholic school will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary with the 2027-2028 school year. And it’s now looking to raise a minimum of $55 million that will go toward campus improvements via the new campaign, titled “The Centennial Campaign: Rooted in Tradition, Building for Our Future.”

The campus improvements that the $55 million effort will come in three phases, the school said, one of which is already complete.

Phase one involved a complete renovation of a structure on campus known as the Brothers’ House, which is home to the De LaSalle Christian Brothers who serve on campus. The De LaSalle Brothers helped to found the school in 1927.

The renovations were completed during the 2024-2025 school year, and it saw the creation of more modernized and accessible living quarters. It also repurposed underutilized sections of the facility to now house the Offices of the President, Admissions and Finance & Administration.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

