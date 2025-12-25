Freezing rain could bring hazardous travel conditions amid Ice Storm Warning

PITTSBURGH — The next system arrives on Friday, bringing rain and the potential for freezing rain.

Areas north and east of Pittsburgh, where temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 30s, will be impacted the most.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties. That warning will start at 10 a.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Icy travel is possible across our areas, with significant accumulations of ice possible as you get into northeastern Armstrong and Indiana counties and north of I-80 and in the higher elevations of Westmoreland County. Travel will be treacherous for those traveling north and east into the central part of the state Friday through early Saturday morning.

Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with some quiet weather for travel Saturday and for the first half of Sunday.

Rain will likely return later Sunday evening with colder air arriving Monday that could change rain to snow showers by the start of next week.

This looks to be the start of a colder pattern that will stick around to close out 2025.

