PITTSBURGH - The Milk Shake Factory will open its first suburban location in June at the Cranberry Springs development.
Based on the original store on the South Side, the Milk Shake Factory has been working to expand in locations within the city in the past few years, establishing a 2,200-square foot flagship store downtown along with recent locations in Oakland and East Liberty.
Read more about the new location in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
