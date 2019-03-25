New nitrogen ice cream shop coming to Shadyside

PITTSBURGH - Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, a one-time participant on the NBC business pitch show "Shark Tank," is ready to bring its growing franchise to Pittsburgh with a new shop in Shadyside.
An announcement for the new shop indicates it is set to open at 206 South Highland Avenue.
The new location is owned by sisters Donna Puglin and Lisa Varon, the company's latest franchisees.
Read more about the new ice cream in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
