  • New nitrogen ice cream shop coming to Shadyside

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, a one-time participant on the NBC business pitch show "Shark Tank," is ready to bring its growing franchise to Pittsburgh with a new shop in Shadyside.

    An announcement for the new shop indicates it is set to open at 206 South Highland Avenue.

    The new location is owned by sisters Donna Puglin and Lisa Varon, the company's latest franchisees.

