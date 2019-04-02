PITTSBURGH - British Airways sees a strong business case to reestablish direct roundtrip flights from Pittsburgh to London, which will start next Tuesday.
Nicolas Krohne, the vice president of sales for British Airways in North America, made that case at a press event held by VisitPittsburgh at the Rivers Casino, promoting the new flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport as part of its annual report on the region’s convention and tourism trade.
Krohne described Pittsburgh as a perfect fit for a British Airlines celebrating its centennial and seeking to expand into markets that demonstrate economic growth as well as strong cultural experiences.
