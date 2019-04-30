0 Everything you need to know before the race

PITTSBURGH - Are you lacing up your running shoes to hit the pavement? Some 40,000 people will descend on the region for the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

This is the 11th year for the Marathon, with events all throughout the weekend. We have everything you need to know about getting around the area, where runners can pick up their packets, which streets will be closed, when events start and more.

PACKET PICK UP

Runners can get their informational packets at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center starting Friday at 11:00 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures will begin on Boulevard of the Allies starting at noon Friday, May 3. That road will stay closed between Wood and Stanwix Streets through Sunday.

On Saturday, May 4, road closures begin at 7:15 a.m. and continue through noon in the North Side and throughout downtown.

Crews will close roads starting at 1:30 a.m. Sunday downtown, and those will last through 2:30 p.m.

Here are several maps showing how you can get around the city throughout the weekend, including how to get to and from marathon events:

EVENTS SCHEDULE

Race weekend events kick off Friday morning with the GNC Live Well Pittsburgh Health and Fitness Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Running events get underway Saturday morning with the 5K and Toddler Trot starting at 8:00 a.m and 8:30 a.m. respectively.

On Sunday, the Marathon starts at 6:50 a.m., Half Marathon at 6:55 a.m. and Relay at 7:05 a.m.

RACE COURSES

On Saturday, the 5K race and the Pittsburgh Kids Marathon both start right near PNC Park on the North Shore. Also Saturday, The Pittsburgh Pet Walk takes place at Point State Park.

For the main event on Sunday, the Marathon takes runners through 26.2 miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, colorful neighborhoods and notable landmarks.

Runners will also pass each Stadium of the three Pittsburgh sports teams: PNC Park for the Pirates, Heinz Field for the Steelers, and PPG Paints Arena for the Penguins.

There are 18 aid stations spread throughout the Marathon course along with fluid stations every 1-2 miles.

