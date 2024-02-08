Pittsburgh police investigating overnight home invasion and robbery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Knoxville.
Investigators said three to five suspects forced their way into a home on Orchard Place around 12:30 Thursday morning.
At least one person in the home was pistol whipped.
Police said the robbers stole a handgun and $200. One of them was carrying a rifle and two others had handguns.
The robbers then stole the family’s blue Honda Accord, which was later found in Arnold, Westmoreland County, police said.
A man and woman in the home were checked out by medics.
