Pittsburgh police investigating overnight home invasion and robbery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Knoxville.

Investigators said three to five suspects forced their way into a home on Orchard Place around 12:30 Thursday morning.

At least one person in the home was pistol whipped.

Police said the robbers stole a handgun and $200. One of them was carrying a rifle and two others had handguns.

The robbers then stole the family’s blue Honda Accord, which was later found in Arnold, Westmoreland County, police said.

A man and woman in the home were checked out by medics.

