‘Calm before the storm’: Final preparations underway days before NFL Draft takes over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Final preparations are underway across the North Shore and Downtown as Pittsburgh gets ready to host the NFL Draft in just a few days.

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Crews were seen making last-minute adjustments Sunday, with stages lit up and equipment in place near Acrisure Stadium.

While access is already limited in some areas, the atmosphere has remained relatively calm — for now.

“It’s like the calm before the storm,” said Shaka Robinson.

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Across the city, signs of the massive event are becoming more visible.

No parking signs have been posted, roads have been repaved and crews in Market Square are wrapping up a modernization project ahead of the influx of visitors.

“I feel like it’s going to be something real big for the city,” said Timothy Doner. “It could create more opportunities for events like this in the future.”

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City officials expect up to 700,000 visitors throughout the three-day event, with much of the activity centered around the North Shore and Point State Park.

The crowd size is a main concern for a lot of people planning to attend.

“I’m scared for the traffic,” said Shannon Collins.

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Some say they plan to avoid the congestion altogether by using public transportation.

“Not excited to leave the house (to get) there, but definitely excited to be there,” said Zyland Abrilla-Sims of Oakland.

City leaders are urging residents and visitors to rely on public transit as road closures increase around Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expanding service throughout the week to accommodate the expected crowds.

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For diehard Steelers fans like Stephen O’Brion, the focus will remain on the picks.

“I think the Steelers have a lot of questions on their hands with who they’re going to be picking up,” he said.

Additional road closures on the North Shore are set to begin Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools will also shift to remote learning that day.

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