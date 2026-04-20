Officials warn against drunk driving during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, encourage planning ahead

PITTSBURGH — Officials want to make sure everyone knows how to get around safely during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

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With so many people expected to visit the city, AAA, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and PennDOT are warning about the dangers of drunk driving.

During a press conference Thursday, officials said many people will be celebrating the draft with alcohol, and they should make plans to avoid getting behind the wheel.

“If you are going out, make your plan and stick to your plan,” said Jim Garrity of AAA. “Rideshares, public transportation, whatever it is, the old-fashioned designated driver, somebody with no alcohol in their system.”

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Several Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take fans directly to the NFL Draft for free.

PRT’s light-rail system and the Mon Incline will also have free fares, thanks to a partnership with Sheetz.

Officials on Thursday also said to be aware while walking in the city, and have a “designated walker” with you if you plan on drinking.

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