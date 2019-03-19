Poland constructs on world's deepest diving pool

MSZCZONOW, Poland - Workers in Poland are busy digging out the shaft and preparing the interior of what will be the world's deepest diving pool.
With a deepest point of 147 feet, the pool, called Deepspot, will beat the Y-40 diving pool in the Italian town of Montegrotto Terme, which according to the Guiness Book of World Records, has a maximum depth of 137 feet.
The head of Deepspot's board, Michal Barszczynski, said the main part of the pool was already 65 feet deep and workers were now digging out the deepest part, which would be surrounded by a big concrete tube.
The pool will be suitable for divers of all skill levels and will contain 27 times more water than a normal swimming pool 82 feet in length, according to Deepspot's website.
Deepspot will only briefly hold the title after its expected opening in autumn this year however, as a pool currently under construction in the English city of Colchester with a maximum depth of 164 feet will unseat it.
The rival pool, named Blue Abyss, will be used for simulating conditions for deep sea and space exploration.
