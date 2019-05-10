Police chase down cow that escaped from church petting zoo

NORWOOD, Ohio - Police in Ohio found themselves in a different kind of chase of an escapee, one that was moo-ving fast. It was a little cow and the whole pursuit was captured on police bodycam.
The cow was part of a church petting zoo and somehow made a daring getaway, proceeding to trot around the neighborhood. Residents spotted her and some pretty interesting 911 calls ensued.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman breaks into home, pets dog, does dishes, investigators say
- Company paid off $77,000 lunch debt after district serves cold lunches to students who couldn't pay
- Global helium shortage deflates Party City; 45 stores to close
- VIDEO: Shaq surprises teen with big feet who couldn't find shoes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"I could not believe it! It's a little brown thing. It's got a harness, so it looks like it got loose from somewhere," said one caller. The dispatcher responded, "OK. All right, honey. We'll get officers out there. I just ... I've never had this call before."
Officers arrived to find the little cow milking her moment of freedom, but she was soon wrangled by police.
"I've had my fair share of dogs and snakes and raccoons, but a cow is definitely the first," Officer Kelly Garner told WLWT.
The officers and the rancher managed to put the animal back on the a trailer so she could make her way home to her own pasture.
NBC/WLWT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}