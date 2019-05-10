  • Police chase down cow that escaped from church petting zoo

    NORWOOD, Ohio - Police in Ohio found themselves in a different kind of chase of an escapee, one that was moo-ving fast. It was a little cow and the whole pursuit was captured on police bodycam.

    The cow was part of a church petting zoo and somehow made a daring getaway, proceeding to trot around the neighborhood. Residents spotted her and some pretty interesting 911 calls ensued.

    "I could not believe it! It's a little brown thing. It's got a harness, so it looks like it got loose from somewhere," said one caller. The dispatcher responded, "OK. All right, honey. We'll get officers out there. I just ... I've never had this call before."

    Officers arrived to find the little cow milking her moment of freedom, but she was soon wrangled by police.

    "I've had my fair share of dogs and snakes and raccoons, but a cow is definitely the first," Officer Kelly Garner told WLWT.

    The officers and the rancher managed to put the animal back on the a trailer so she could make her way home to her own pasture.
     

     

