Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in hospital after ‘discomfort’ at practice, team says

By WPXI.com News Staff
Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital, with his status for Monday’s game uncertain.

Watt is in the hospital awaiting evaluation of his lung after he felt “discomfort” during Wednesday’s practice, a Steelers spokesperson says.

Watt will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins is “in question,” the spokesperson says.

Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide updates “at the appropriate time.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s lung injury happened during treatment at the team facility on Wednesday, and that Watt has been hospitalized since then, according to sources.

When contacted, the NFL Players Association told Channel 11 it is “aware of the situation and has been in contact with T.J. and his representatives.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read