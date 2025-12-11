Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in hospital after ‘discomfort’ at practice, team says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital, with his status for Monday’s game uncertain.

Watt is in the hospital awaiting evaluation of his lung after he felt “discomfort” during Wednesday’s practice, a Steelers spokesperson says.

Watt will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins is “in question,” the spokesperson says.

TJ Watt is being evaluated at a local hospital after he had discomfort at the practice facility yesterday, per the Steelers pic.twitter.com/Mvto9KdVGX — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 11, 2025

Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide updates “at the appropriate time.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s lung injury happened during treatment at the team facility on Wednesday, and that Watt has been hospitalized since then, according to sources.

Sources: T.J. Watt’s lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday. Watt has been hospitalized since then. https://t.co/ac61o3X2vk pic.twitter.com/cJ5rmUzbmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2025

When contacted, the NFL Players Association told Channel 11 it is “aware of the situation and has been in contact with T.J. and his representatives.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

