Pittsburgh police chief nominee was under criminal investigation in Maryland

PITTSBURGH — The man selected to be Pittsburgh’s next police chief had been the subject of a criminal investigation in Maryland.

Jason Lando resigned on Thursday as police chief in Frederick, Maryland.

He was accused of sending disparaging and harassing text messages to a former corporal.

The sheriff’s office traced the text messages back to Lando.

Investigators referred the case to the state prosecutor’s office, which declined to pursue the case.

Chief investigator Rick Earle spoke with.

He provided us with a letter from the state prosecutor’s office, which he says cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, published reports out of Maryland indicate the mayor of Frederick is calling for a new investigation.

