Mail mistake delays millions of letters, documents to Pennsylvania residents

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Marci Mustello’s office noticed something out of the ordinary last month as some of her constituents started coming into her office with the same issue.

“It was probably the week before Thanksgiving, we suddenly had an uptick in the number of people that were coming in and asking about their vehicle registrations,” said Mark Burd, District Aide to Mustello.

Burd said people were coming in and saying they had paid their registration fee, the money came out of their accounts, but they never received the actual registration.

“Now that happens from time to time. That might happen once every couple weeks, but now this is now occurring a couple dozen times a day,” he told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

The State Department of General Services found out over the weekend that from November 3 until December 3, nearly 2.7 million pieces of state mail were never sent out. The state said the third-party company hired to sort and help send mail from different departments to people who live in Pennsylvania stopped sorting the mail. They’ve since been fired.

Burd said all of the people who have come into Representative Mustello’s office had problems related to PennDOT mail and car registrations.

Her office can help. Burd said he’s printed many car registrations over the last few weeks.

“Constituents can stop in at any time if they’re looking for something from the state, if it’s PennDOT related, or if it’s revenue related, please come in, we can help track things down for you,” he said.

Another concern is for seniors and adults with disabilities who receive money from the rent rebate program. The state has hired a new company to sort the backlogged mail and say anything that was expected to come in the mail last month should be delivered sometime in the next week.

With the rent rebate deadline coming up on December 31, Burd says, give it some time if you’re expecting mail next month.

“If you haven’t heard something by mid-January, it’s a good idea to check with us or check with your local state representative,” he said.

