Police officer accidentally shoots suicide victim

    CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after an officer says he accidentally shot a deceased victim of suicide.

    The officer who fired and the others who responded Sunday are on paid leave, which is department policy. 

    Police responded to a 911 call about a suicidal person at an apartment complex on Sunday.

    When they asked the man to put the gun down he refused, and fatally shot himself.

    Police say that's when the officer fired his gun three times. 

    He hit the man in the leg and two shots hit a chair.

    A full autopsy is being conducted to confirm the fatal shot was self-inflicted.

