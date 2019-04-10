  • Police responding to burglary call find Roomba vacuum trapped in bathroom

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon police responding to a burglary in progress call ended up catching the culprit, a Roomba vacuum trapped in a woman's bathroom.

    It all started when a woman in Oregon called 911 and reported that a stranger was in her bathroom. She said the person had locked the door. She also told the operator she could see shadows moving under the door.

    Deputies soon surrounded the home and used a loudspeaker to make commands. The suspect refused to comply. To end the standoff, deputies finally went in with their guns drawn.

    The deputy who wrote the report said after they breached the bathroom door, they found the Roomba and a thoroughly vacuumed floor.
     

     

