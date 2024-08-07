Here’s what local Democratic and Republican analysts are saying about Kamala Harris’ VP pick

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday began with two people on the shortlist for the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

By mid-morning we knew Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be on the ticket with Kamala Harris over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

>> Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro releases statement after Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate

At a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, the two made their debut before an enthusiastic crowd and reaction is pouring in.

Channel 11′s Lisa Sylvester sat down with Democratic and Republican analysts to get their take on Harris’ new running mate.

>> Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Tim Walz selected

Walz was the safer bet, according to Republican consultant Christopher Nicholas, with fewer flashpoints than Shapiro, who faced criticism from the progressive wing of the party over the war in Gaza.

“I think Walz is a comfortable old blanket pick for VP. He’s not going to outshine the top of the ticket. He’s not going to try to do that,” Walz said.

Gov. Walz is receiving praise for his well-rounded resume, having served in the National Guard and working as a social studies teacher and football coach.

Jim Burn is the chairman emeritus of the Democratic Party in Pennsylvania.

He says he would have liked to see Shapiro as the VP pick, but expects Walz to do well in western Pennsylvania.

“He brings military, union support, a teacher, he checks all the boxes. If you cant have Mr. Shapiro, this is a very outstanding selection,” Burn said.

The clock is ticking: there are 91 days until Election Day.

The Harris-Walz team will spend the next five days visiting key battleground states.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group