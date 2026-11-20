Marco Rubio fidgeted and sighed. JD Vance smiled and furrowed his brow.

For 90 minutes on Friday, the secretary of state and the vice president, both potential 2028 presidential contenders, stood nearly shoulder to shoulder in matching outfits, an arm's length from President Donald Trump as he spoke to reporters crowded into the White House press briefing room.

It was the latest episode in the public audition that the president and former reality television star has appeared to delight in arranging for his potential successors as he nears his last two years in office.

In the same room months earlier, Rubio and Vance each took a turn defending the president and selling his agenda while filling in as White House press secretary. The president has also been known to quiz his public and private audiences on their opinions of the two men.

Vance and Rubio maintain that they’re good friends and have both demurred about whether they’ll seek the White House in the next presidential race. Rubio has said he won't run if Vance does.

Even so, the race to succeed Trump as the GOP nominee is quietly heating up, with Vance and Rubio widely seen as some of the likeliest contenders.

Rubio and Vance get a turn in the spotlight

One by one, Trump called them to the lectern, turning his gaze from them to the audience as he surveyed how each of their remarks landed with the dozens of journalists in the room.

Vance went first.

He explained that it was in his job description to stay in Washington while Trump, Rubio and others were on the other side of the world for international summits in the Philippines and China.

Vance said he had to “stay back and hold down the fort,” like the movie “Home Alone,” but “with better food and more gold” at the White House.

“So, I missed you, sir,” Vance said before shifting into lauding Trump’s economic leadership.

Trump said Vance’s statement distancing himself from the war in Iran and blaming it for the GOP’s midterm losses was “fine” and “accurate.” Notably, Vance passed on an opportunity to say the Iran war was worth the political costs.

“I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again,” Vance said.

As Trump spoke, Vance laughed at his jokes but stood mostly still, hands clasped in front of himself with a serious expression on his face.

Rubio, by contrast, fidgeted behind Trump, turning from side to side and adjusting his tie. At one point, he pulled a note out of his breast pocket to review it.

When Rubio took the microphone, he spoke in his typical rapid-fire clip as he recapped Trump's Asia trip and forcefully defended Trump's decision to meet the authoritarian leaders of China and Russia.

His tone suggested irritation at a question that nobody asked.

“If these leaders can’t get along and can’t engage with one another and don’t have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world,” Rubio said.

It was a show of symmetrical endurance

It wasn't just a rhetorical showcase. It was also a display of stamina.

When the president delivers the State of the Union address each winter, the House speaker and vice president flank him, their faces on camera the entire time. But at least they get to sit.

On Friday, Vance and Rubio stood behind Trump for the entire hour-and-a-half he was in the briefing room, an appearance that lasted longer than nearly every State of the Union speech on record. There's no doubt they were both keenly aware that they were on camera the whole time.

Both men wore navy blue suits with white shirts and red ties that created, intentionally or not, a symmetrical backdrop for the president, aside from Vance's advantage in height. The most obvious difference in their dress was the flag pins on their lapels; Rubio's was rectangular, just the stars and stripes, while Vance's pin had the flag swaying on a pole.

Trump has declined to anoint a successor

Even after the GOP was thrashed in midterm elections that were widely seen as a repudiation of Trump, the president continues to enjoy deep support from the Republican base. His endorsement is likely to carry considerable sway among 2028 primary voters.

Trump has praised both men and suggested they might be running mates, declining to elevate one over the other. He again avoided the question on Friday, when a journalist asked which of them he thinks would make a better president.

“Oh, let me give you the answer to that,” Trump deadpanned. The reporter moved on to his next question.

At the end of the briefing, Trump called up his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who showered Trump in praise and ran through a laundry list of accomplishments.

When he was done, the president threw a jab at Vance and Rubio.

“We have breaking news — he was better than these two guys,” Trump said.

Turning to Miller, he joked: “Do you want to run for president?”

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Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press reporters Darlene Superville, Bill Barrow and Ali Swenson contributed.

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